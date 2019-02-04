Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to a train derailment near the Alberta border.

According to Roxanne Daoust, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board, until the investigators are on scene, which is east of Field, B.C. she cannot release any more information.

The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.

Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

 

The site of the incident is not yet confirmed, but it is near Trail. (Google maps)

