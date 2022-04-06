Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

One person has died after a helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m. Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

According to an RCMP press release, the commercial helicopter that was moving wood crashed near Johnstone Strait. The lone pilot died as a result of the crash.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward.

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

RELATED: Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crashNewsSayward

Previous story
Sex traps could muzzle mating of Asian giant ‘murder hornets,’ slow spread to B.C.
Next story
Charges possible for attempting to sell threatened turtle in Kelowna

Just Posted

New Aiyansh's Phillip Clayton (#8, black) and Richard Wolff block out Kincolith's Simon Gurney during Masters play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 3 Recap

In Kitimat in the first quarter of 2022, 41 properties worth $15 million have been sold. Of the 41 properties, 33 were single-family homes, three were half-duplexes and two were homes on acreage. By the end of March there were 100 properties of all types available in the Kitimat area.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Northern real estate board records drop in home sales in first quarter 2022

Jonathan Livingstone Seagull is wanted by the police for failing to register, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, April 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
RCMP Wanted Wednesday is Jonathan Livingstone Seagull

Kincolith’s Vern Stephens, right, drives the baseline against Richard Wolff of New Aiyansh during Masters Division action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on Day 3 (April 5). (Thom Barker photo)
Day 4 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament