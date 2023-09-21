Transportation Safety Board deployed after small plane crash on Vancouver Island

An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to Campbell River following a small aircraft accident on Sept. 20.

“The incident in question occurred on the morning of Sept. 20,” said TSB media relations representative Liam McDonald.

The privately registered De Havilland DHC-2 (Beaver) collided with terrain approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of the Campbell River Airport (CYBL). Two individuals were aboard, sustaining minor injuries.

The agency will be gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

RELATED: Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Plane crash victims identified

News