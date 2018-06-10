An oil spill occured at Trans Mountain’s pumping station near Darfield, north of Kamloops, in late May. (Photo submitted)

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Officials say a spill in B.C. from Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline two weeks ago was 48 times larger than initially reported.

The Ministry of Environment says the spill volume reported from the company’s Darfield station north of Kamloops on May 27 has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres.

It says 100 litres is the minimum threshold under the company’s spill reporting obligations, so that’s why the ministry estimated 100 litres at the time.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

READ MORE: Is the Trans Mountain pipeline worth the risk?

Trans Mountain spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the company never provided an estimate of how much medium crude oil escaped, other than to confirm with regulators that it was over the reportable threshold.

Following an onsite investigation, she says Trans Mountain has provided the updated volume estimate to regulators.

She says Trans Mountain is in the final stages of completing the cleanup.

The Canadian Press

