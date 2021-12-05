Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

The Trans Mountain pipeline restarted Sunday (Dec. 5), the company said in a statement shortly after noon.

“As part of this process Trans Mountain will monitor the line on the ground, by air and through our technology systems operated by our control centre,” the company said.

The 1,150-km pipeline that typically, which carries 300,000 barrels per day of petroleum products from Alberta to B.C., has been closed since a precautionary shutdown on Nov. 14, when devastating storms flooded communities throughout the south half of B.C. and closed road links to the rest of Canada.

The closure led to gas rationing measures being put in place by the province for the southwest region. Non-essential motorists there could only get up to 30 litres per visit to the pump.

Although the pipeline is back online, gas rationing measure remain in place for the southwest until Dec. 14 as the province remains under a state of emergency.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline restart ‘only a few days away,’ says company

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.
Next story
Military repairing cracks in the tails of most CH-148 Cyclone helicopters

Just Posted

Remo Pomponio shaves off his Movember moustache on Nov. 30 at the Prince Rupert fire hall. The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue team raised $1,660 together. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP top Fire Rescue in Movember challenge

Autumn Johansen watches as Billy Hughes throws a rock during the third annual New Beers Resolution event at the Prince Rupert Curling Club on Jan. 6, 2019. (File photo)
Prince Rupert Curling Club to host first tournament in two years

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

COVID-19 vaccine drop-in clinics for children aged five to 11 start on Dec. 6 at the health unit. Chantelle Vera said a small needle was nothing compared to the effects COVID-19 could have. She received her vaccination at a youth drop-in clinic on May 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert kids can roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccine