Train derailment in Prince Rupert

A train derailment on April 27 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail-line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close the waterfront on Bill Murray Drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Reports on April 27, of a derailed train in Prince Rupert, have been received at The Northern View. The freight cars, with double level containers, are positioned across five tracks at the waterfront near Bill Murray Drive. The container cars are in an upright position across portions of intersecting track in a zig-zag formation. The cars which are off the tracks appear to be the last few cars on the train. It is unknown at this time what contents the cars are carrying, or if any injuries were sustained in the derailment.

The Northern View has reached out for comment to CN Rail and Prince Rupert Port Authority.

More to come.

