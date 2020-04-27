A train derailment on April 27 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail-line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close the waterfront on Bill Murray Drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Train derailment in Prince Rupert

Train blocks track intersection on rail-line

Reports on April 27, of a derailed train in Prince Rupert, have been received at The Northern View. The freight cars, with double level containers, are positioned across five tracks at the waterfront near Bill Murray Drive. The container cars are in an upright position across portions of intersecting track in a zig-zag formation. The cars which are off the tracks appear to be the last few cars on the train. It is unknown at this time what contents the cars are carrying, or if any injuries were sustained in the derailment.

The Northern View has reached out for comment to CN Rail and Prince Rupert Port Authority.

More to come.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A train derailment on April 27 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail-line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close the waterfront on Bill Murray Drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A train derailment on April 27 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail-line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close the waterfront on Bill Murray Drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A train derailment on April 27 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail-line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close the waterfront on Bill Murray Drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall
Next story
Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Just Posted

Train derailment in Prince Rupert

Train blocks track intersection on rail-line

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Waterline break at Sixth and Fullton

City workers complete emergency repairs

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Missing Prince Rupert woman found safe on Haida Gwaii

An aircraft spotted Tanya Shaw near Hotspring Island

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Gift card purchases will provide cash flow for small businesses hit by closures and curtailments

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

Most Read