Train derailed near Kamloops

A train derailed in the Mission Flats area in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

  • Jul. 13, 2022 3:58 p.m.
Kamloops This Week

A train has derailed on the CP rail line in the Mission Flats area near Kamloops.

About a dozen CP Rail cars have turned over. Grain from the train cars spilled onto the ground.

The City of Kamloops wrote in a tweet that no hazardous materials were on board the train.

“CP Rail has confirmed there are no hazardous goods on board the derailed train cars,” the city wrote.

Allan Michener, who works in environmental services for the City of Kamloops, confirmed it was grain that spilled from the train.

He came down to get a visual and determine potential impact to city property. He said no impact had so far occurred. He said he is unsure of any environmental impacts caused by the train derailment.

A fire truck was also on scene.

KTW has contacted Kamloops RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and CP Rail for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is the second train derailment in Kamloops in recent months. On April 2, a train derailed on the Canadian National rail line near Kamloops Airport.

More to come…

