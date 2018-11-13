Crane came off its hitch along McBride Street on Nov. 13. (Nick Laws / The Northern View)

Trailer comes off its hitch on McBride

Morning traffic in Prince Rupert while the crane truck lifted its trailer back on the vehicle

In the morning rush to work, a trailer from a crane truck came off its hitch in the middle of McBride Street.

A line of cars waited while the driver used the crane truck to lift the trailer back on the truck.

Stephon Scofield was on his way to work when he saw what happened at approximately 7:50 a.m.

“I saw this truck while I was going to work, it was behind me and it came down the hill and the next thing I know the trailer started basically coming toward the truck. I parked my car and came back to look and I realized that the trailer had come out of the hitch. It was kind of in bad shape and the guy didn’t look very happy. They just happened to have the crane handy because it was a crane truck… they had to use the crane to lift it back on the truck and then when they lifted the crane up it fell on the ground and was tumbling around. It rolled a few times but they put it back up there now and it looks like they’re ready to hook the trailer back up and probably put the crane back in the original position,” Scofield said.

Police were at the scene to divert traffic. At 8:21 p.m. some traffice was beginning to move through.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Government invests nearly $22M in Port of Prince Rupert
Next story
Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Trailer comes off its hitch on McBride

Morning traffic in Prince Rupert while the crane truck lifted its trailer back on the vehicle

Wind warning for northwest B.C.

Environment Canada states 80-100 kilometre per hour winds expected until the afternoon

Where are the crosswalk upgrades in Prince Rupert?

New LED lights and countdown timers are expected to be installed this winter

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Rupert recognizes 100 days since Armistice

Residents surrounded the cenotaph on the courthouse lawns on Remembrance Day

Rough seas delay Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Northern Expedition is expected to leave Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13

Prince Rupert Rampage suffers its first loss of the season.

Prince Rupert’s perfect season comes to an end with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the River Kings

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Trudeau lays down challenge to companies in bid to boost trade with Asia

“Building the relationships, building the connections, building the facility and also changing mindsets — getting Canadian companies to see the opportunities we have around the world to partner and invest.”

CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

US trial to tell epic tale of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”

Guzman’s long-awaited U.S. trial begins Tuesday in New York

Most Read