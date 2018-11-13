Trailer comes off its hitch on McBride

In the morning rush to work, a trailer from a crane truck came off its hitch in the middle of McBride Street.

A line of cars waited while the driver used the crane truck to lift the trailer back on the truck.

Stephon Scofield was on his way to work when he saw what happened at approximately 7:50 a.m.

“I saw this truck while I was going to work, it was behind me and it came down the hill and the next thing I know the trailer started basically coming toward the truck. I parked my car and came back to look and I realized that the trailer had come out of the hitch. It was kind of in bad shape and the guy didn’t look very happy. They just happened to have the crane handy because it was a crane truck… they had to use the crane to lift it back on the truck and then when they lifted the crane up it fell on the ground and was tumbling around. It rolled a few times but they put it back up there now and it looks like they’re ready to hook the trailer back up and probably put the crane back in the original position,” Scofield said.

Police were at the scene to divert traffic. At 8:21 p.m. some traffice was beginning to move through.



