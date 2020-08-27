Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Who tows the tow truck?

That question was answered in Terrace following a street racing incident the evening of Aug. 25.

A member of the RCMP’s Integrated Road Safety Unit based in Terrace spotted two vehicles street racing eastbound on Hwy 16, from the intersection of Kalum St. to the roundabout at approximately 8 p.m., according to a Terrace RCMP press release. The vehicles were traveling over 90 km/h in a 50km/h zone and at one point nearly collided with a transport truck.

The RCMP member pulled the vehicles over, ticketed the drivers, and called a tow truck to impound the vehicles for seven days.

As the tow truck driver arrived, the RCMP member noticed that the tow truck driver appeared to be impaired. The RCMP member ordered the tow truck driver to take a breathalyzer test, which gave a result of ‘fail.’ The tow truck driver was handed a 90 day driving prohibition, and the RCMP member ordered the tow truck to be impounded for 30 days. Another tow truck company sent a tow truck to tow the tow truck.

“BC RCMP Traffic Services reminds all motorists to drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, drive sober and distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel,” the press release said.


jake.wray@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

VIDEO: Learn more about the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs on September 5

Skeena — Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader

Erin O’Toole was elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Aug. 24, 2020

PRPA denied temporary use permit by P.R. City Council

Prince Rupert Port Authority has plans to develop an overflow shipping container storage facility

North Coast Community Services mission is to strengthen families

North Coast Community Services offers programs to assist Prince Rupert families with vital services

P.R. business leader appointed to board of B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Michael Pucci is one of the 12 members of the board of directors for B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

Most Read