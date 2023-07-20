A lifeboat from the cruise ship Regatta, anchored in the harbour, ferries passengers back and forth while the Seabourne Odyssey is berthed at the Prince Rupert Cruise Port terminal July 11. (Thom Barker/Black Press)

A lifeboat from the cruise ship Regatta, anchored in the harbour, ferries passengers back and forth while the Seabourne Odyssey is berthed at the Prince Rupert Cruise Port terminal July 11. (Thom Barker/Black Press)

Tourist season cruises along in Prince Rupert

City is returning to its former glory with up to 80,000 passengers arriving this year

Prince Rupert saw a rare three-cruise-ship day July 11 as the cruise season reached full steam.

Overall it was a very busy week with the Star Breeze, Seabourne Odyssey and Regatta in port Tuesday and the Ruby Princess — the biggest of the cruise liners that are scheduled this year — in on Thursday.

In general, the season has been a relief for tourism businesses as pretty much every week sees two to four ships carrying hundreds to thousands of passengers.

This year is projected to be an improvement over 2022. Following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a good start with more than 40,000 passengers visiting the city of rainbows.

But by the time the 52nd and final visit of 2023 leaves the berth at the Northland Cruise Terminal, up to twice that number will have visited.

With a new operator at the terminal in Global Ports Holding (GPH), the plan is to grow the cruise business even further.

From 2004 to 2022, Prince Rupert welcomed approximately 696,000 passengers with an estimated direct economic impact of more than $53.5 million.

The peak was around 2006 with more than 100,000 passengers visiting per season.

But Mike Maura Jr., GPH regional director for the Americas believes even that is way below the potential for the Rupert cruise port.

“We believe that Prince Rupert has a realistic path to seeing weekly cruise calls and up to 250,000 passengers annually,” Maura said. “At GPH, we look forward to working in partnership with the Prince Rupert Port Authority, the cruise industry and the local community as we bring our global expertise and operating model to the port.”

That would be a lot of cash in a lot of local businesses coffers.

In 2022, based on 40,998 passengers, there was an estimated $3.5 million in economic impact for businesses in the local community.

GPH has the contract to operate the terminal for 10 years.


