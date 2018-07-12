Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

Toronto police say they have heightened the number of officers in the city after receiving “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information” about a “potential risk” in the city’s downtown core and Greater Toronto Area.

In a number of tweets, police said officers are investigating in response to information they received, but gave no other details.

We are responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA. As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 12, 2018

In a news conference Thursday morning, acting Supt. Mike Barsky said he would not speak on details on the investigation, but said the increased police presence is “simply to ensure the public can enjoy and come down to this area unimpeded and without any worry.”

“Anytime we have a risk to public safety we have to be mindful of how we address that. In this instance we simply deployed more men and women on the streets,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also tweeted, stating that federal agencies are ready to help if necessary.

Federal agencies are aware of heightened police presence in the GTA, and, as per normal policing arrangements, stand ready to assist if necessary. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) July 12, 2018

