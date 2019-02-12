CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THIS IS THE TYPE OF MONKEY THAT IS MISSING NOT THE ACTUAL MONKEY - In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Palm Beach Zoo via AP)

Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

Florida police are the hunt for stolen monkey

Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.

READ MORE: Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo’s perimeter early Monday.

Goeldi’s monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are “increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade.”

READ MORE: Zoo elephants eat Berlin’s leftover Christmas trees

Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island couple makes most of snow, sleeps in backyard igloo
Next story
Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Just Posted

Prince Rupert launches public enagement website

Online platform designed to gather feedback from the public to help inform policy

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4 Preview

Look ahead to all the games scheduled for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Suspicious man banned from Prince Rupert pool and parks

RCMP called to Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to investigate a man’s suspicious actions

A new area code for CityWest customers

To keep up with growing telecommunications in B.C., 672 will be added to the list of calling areas

Upgrades for Oldfield Hatchery Trail

VIDEO: Prince Rupert volunteers laid down fresh gravel over the trail on Feb. 2.

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read