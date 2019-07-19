Do you think B.C. should keep – or scrap – Daylight Saving Time? (Shutterstock illustration)

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Time is ticking to have your say on whether B.C. should scrap or keep seasonally changing clocks for daylight saving time.

The B.C. government’s survey to the public closes at 4 p.m. Friday.

The question comes after widespread debate as to whether the province should keep “springing forward” in the summer and “falling back” in the winter, especially if our neighbours across the border move toward nixing the seasonal time change and remain on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

READ MORE: B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

In an update earlier this month, the province reported that more than 158,000 people had filled out the five-minute questionnaire.

Horgan has said he has written to the governors of California, Oregon and Washington, where legislators are considering bills that would seek an exemption from U.S. federal law so they can opt out of turning the clocks back an hour each fall and then ahead in the spring.

READ MORE: B.C. MLA calls for daylight saving time to stay

ONLINE POLL: Would you like to move away from time changes?

The premier has described the seasonal time change ritual as the number one issue over which the public has contacted him since taking the job in 2017.

Clock's ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

