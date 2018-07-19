Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

It is becoming the new normal, wildfires raging across the province each summer.

While wildfires can be very much frightening, they also bring the Okanagan community together.

Facebook groups are being started for residents to chat about evacuations and give each other updates on how they are faring as more than nine wildfires of note burn across the region.

On other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, residents are posting amazing imagery of the blazes.

We wanted to share some of the captivating photos and video of the Okanagan wildfires from social media.

Last nights fire watch over Peachland. A post shared by Darren Hull (@dahul) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

Video: Darren Hull

The Mount Eneas fire wildfire south of Peachland has grown to 500 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service’s website.

The Good Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is estimated at more than 200 hectares in size.

Properties along Lakeshore Road are under an evacuation alert.

It’s lit🔥🌲 A post shared by 𝓡𝔂𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓷 (@photographrye) on Jul 17, 2018 at 8:59pm PDT

Wildfires burning near Peachland and Summerland have caused major traffic issues along Highway 97. The road was closed for several hours on Wednesday before vehicles were allowed through via RCMP escort. Now Highway 97 is open to one lane of traffic in both directions between Peachland and Summerland. Drivers should expect significant delays and are to watch for crews working on the road.

The Placer Mountain fire has tripled in size over the last 24 hours.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting that the fire located in high elevation, west of Cathedral Lake and east of Eastgate, is now 150 hectares in size.

The fire is classified as out of control but not affecting any structures.

