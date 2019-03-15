Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

A three-year-old girl was killed in a farm accident in Delta earlier this week.

Details are few, but the BC Coroners Service is investigating the child’s death, which happened on March 13.

READ MORE: Two-year-old Mission girl dies after she was found unresponsive in pool

READ MORE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a ‘tragic accident’

“I don’t have any other details to share at this time, but know that our investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death,” spokesperson Andy Watson told Black Press Media.

Delta police declined to comment, saying the matter fell to the coroner.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeBC said she did not have any information to share, but staff are looking into it.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments
Next story
Rupert students stage city hall sit-in as part of worldwide protest

Just Posted

City of Prince Rupert lifts water quality advisory

The City announced on Friday that a false positive is what led to the water quality scare

Rupert students stage city hall sit-in as part of worldwide protest

Mayor Lee Brain invited the group of about 20 students inside for climate discussion

Prince Rupert fire crews won’t help Port Edward after negotiations fail

Mutual Aid Agreement renewal between B.C. local governments has stalled amid tax sharing disputes

Jolly old elf, Jim West, passes away

West was a talented sign painter and business owner of Jim West Signs in Prince Rupert

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Most Read