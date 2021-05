Fire, police, and ambulance crews attended the collision on 3rd Ave. W.

A three-vehicle collision on Third Ave. West on May 26 had fire, police and ambulance crews attend the scene in downtown Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Nothern View)

A three-vehicle collision on Third Ave. W. drew emergency responders in the rear-ending incident just after 3:15 p.m.

Fire, police and paramedic crews attended, with the driver and occupant of the middle car being transported to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic has been closed in one direction until the scene is cleared.

More to come.

