Three Prince Rupert artists recognized for contributions to arts community

Joan Mostad, Rudy Kelly and Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker were awarded by the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council on April 24 with recognitions for their contributions to the art scene in the city. The afternoon ceremony was held at the Tom Rooney Playhouse. (Photo: supplied)

Three Prince Ruperts artists were recognized for their talent and contributions to the city art scene at the second biennial Prince Rupert Community Arts Council awards on April 24.

The celebration held at the Tom Rooney Playhouse was planned before the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and saw an intimate gathering of more than 30 supporters share in the first awards since the pandemic lockdown.

“The celebration of the winners in 2022 was no less significant to the winners or to our community. Prince Rupert has so many worthy artists in many genres, most just quietly doing their thing, without much fanfare,” Dawn Quast, PRCAC board member, stated.

Rudy Kelly and Joan Mostad were each awarded the honour of Outstanding Artist with a $1,000 endowment. Kelly was sighted for his contributions to theatre, acting and literature. Mostad was credited for her artistic endeavours mainly in acrylics, among other mediums, Quast said.

Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker received the Peter Witherly Memorial Arts Booster award for her contribution to performance arts in the local area.

“[She] is a most worthy recipient of this award. From community musicals, Seafest, cruise ships, Harbour Theatre, and more, Treena has been a fixture in the arts community of Prince Rupert for many years,” Quast stated. “Equally comfortable behind the scenes, in the spotlight stage centre, and around a board room table, Treena has contributed in countless ways to the performance arts in Prince Rupert.”

The PRCAC praised Kelly as a multi-faceted artist, writing and performing for over 30 years. He has written many full-length plays and has published his first novel ‘All Native’, the organization said.

“On the stage, how can we forget Chad Estrada and of course his key role in writing, acting, and singing in The Dream Lives On, the 2010 musical written for Prince Rupert’s 100th birthday while working in tandem with Peter Witherly,” Quast said.

Visual artist Joan Mostad’s, primary focus is striving to establish a distinctive artistic voice through experimentation, practice, work, and study, PRCAC stated.

Mostad’s accomplishments include a downtown art studio where she is always willing to share her latest work and mentor other artists in developing their skills. She has won many awards and has sold over 200 original paintings.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

