Three people arrested after man assaulted with knife downtown Terrace

Terrace RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward after an assault on Park Avenue sent one man to the hospital Thursday night.

Around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 24, police responded to a report of a man bleeding from his head on the 4600 block of Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located a man in his 20s who said he had been assaulted with a knife by multiple people. The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested three people as part of an ongoing investigation.

The assault is believed to have occurred on the 4500 block of Park Avenue. It is not yet known if the victim and the assailants were known to each other, though Cst. Crystal Evelyn says RCMP do not believe the public is at risk.

If you have information about this crime please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 and reference file 2019-11697, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.



brittany@terracestandard.com

