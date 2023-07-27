Three new water main breaks as Prince Rupert water system continues to falter

As the city waits to hear about funding for an overhaul of the system, patchwork continues

Pipe breaks in the water system continue to plague the city as crews are working “around the clock” to fix damaging leaks, with three occurring just last night on Crestview where construction work is ongoing.

While the city waits to hear about approval for funding and borrowing to finally start long-term work on the system, pressure fluctuations have put even more strain on the failing pipes, a press release noted.

The city says non-emergency calls might not be addressed as quickly as usual due to the ongoing work, which began in December as a band-aid to the pipe system. The city says most of its resources are being used to control the situation.

According to the municipality, some of the work recently done to repair pipes has negatively affected the system as well.

Water main and service breaks are also affecting the city’s pipes, which Mayor Herb Pond says are “continuing to decline.”

Pond says the city is anxiously anticipating the outcome of fundraising efforts.

“We are poised to find out in the fall whether all of the funds we’ve requested from the federal government and our own borrowing will be approved,” said Pond.

Over the July 21-24 weekend, the entire city was under a Boil Water Notice due to the Crestview construction.



thom.barker@blackpress.ca

