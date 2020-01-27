Three fires in two days

Fires crews kept busy in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert fires crews were kept busy last week with three fires in two days.

The first fire, located at Coastal Propane on George Hills Way, had fire crews responding at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 22. Four moving truck vehicles were damaged in the fire which was deemed as suspicious. One vehicle was fully involved in flames and the three others were damaged to varying degrees as the 5 person fire fighting crew arrived on the scene. The matter is currently under investigation by the fire department and local RCMP.

READ MORE: Fuel tank fire at Moresby

The second incident was a house fire located at 1056 8th Ave. East. The early morning call was received by the fire department at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 24. The residence was fully involved in fire damage when the first crew of four responders arrived. A second crew was required, for a total of 11 firefighters, to douse the flames. No one was in the structure at the time and no one was at the residence when fire crews arrived at the scene. The suspicious fire is under active investigation by the fire department and the RCMP.

“We have been busy this week, thankfully there were no injuries reported in any of the fires,” said Dave McKenzie, fire chief of Prince Rupert City Fire Rescue Department, just after he had arrived back at the station from a third, but small industrial fire.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire causes brief road closure of Third Ave.

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

