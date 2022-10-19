(Pixabay file photo)

(Pixabay file photo)

Three B.C. communities in top 5 of Canada’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna all make the list

  • Oct. 19, 2022 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Oh rats!

Orkin Canada has released its latest list on British Columbia’s Top 20 ‘Rattiest’ Cities.

Vancouver tops the list, followed by Burnaby, and then Kelowna.

Cities are ranked by the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin is warning that increased rodent sightings are likely as pandemic fear wanes.

The pest control company noted the lockdown caused aggressive behaviour in rodents, such as cannibalism, “street fights”, and territorialism, due to a lack of food.

The aggressive behaviour, the company says is expected to lessen, but population growth is likely to increase activity and sightings.

How can you prevent the pest?

Orkin suggests trimming back landscape at least one metre from exterior walls, eliminate outdoor water sources, inspect regularly for burrows and rodent droppings, and close any cracks or gaps larger than a quarter-inch.

Across Canada, Toronto tops the list for the nation’s rattiest city.

Vancouver, Burnaby, and Kelowna take spots two through four, with Mississauga, Ontario in fifth, making B.C. Canada’s Rattiest province.

B.C.’s rattiest cities are:

  1. Vancouver
  2. Burnaby
  3. Kelowna
  4. Victoria
  5. Richmond
  6. Surrey
  7. Vernon
  8. Coquitlam
  9. Port Coquitlam
  10. Langley
  11. Delta
  12. Kamloops
  13. Chilliwack
  14. North Vancouver
  15. Abbotsford
  16. Maple Ridge
  17. Prince George
  18. West Vancouver
  19. Penticton
  20. Nanaimo

READ MORE: Get ready for a spooky paw-rade at Unleashed Brewing, Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsBritish Columbia

Previous story
Police chief said ‘Freedom Convoy’ would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
Next story
Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

Just Posted

An LNG Canada employee shows off a model of what the natural gas company’s massive terminal in Kitimat will look like once complete. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Changes to Kitimat skyline on the horizon as LNG terminal comes online

Communities in northwest B.C. experienced a network outage after a motor accident caused a break in the Telus fibre optic cable on Oct. 18. (Photo: Google maps)
Motor vehicle crash knocks out internet/cell service to much of Northwest

Two police officers from Prince Rupert were recognized by the RCMP for their accomplishments during a ceremony at The Prince George Playhouse on Oct. 13. (Photo: Supplied by the RCMP)
2 Prince Rupert RCMP honoured with awards

Tahltan president Chad Norman Day (third from the right) stands with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy (fourth from the right) and others in Victoria on Oct. 18, 2022. The parties struck a deal to develop a wildlife regime to protect Tahltan wildlife, culture and way of being. (B.C. Government photo)
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program