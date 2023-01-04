(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

The constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area

A man who tried to steal a City of Kelowna bylaw vehicle didn’t get too far, thanks to an off-duty RCMP officer.

On Jan. 2, the constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area. He picked up the officer in his personal vehicle and followed the stolen car until it stopped in a lane behind the library.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was chased down by the police officer and arrested. Charges of theft and impaired operation of a motor vehicle have been recommended against a Kelowna man.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
BylawsKelownaRCMPstolen autos

