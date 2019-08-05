FILE. (The Canadian Press)

‘There was chaos’: Five wounded, one critically in north Toronto club shooting

No suspect information was immediately released

Toronto police say five people were wounded during a shooting inside a nightclub in north Toronto early Monday morning.

They say the shooting happened at the District 45 nightclub at Finch and Keele streets around 2 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says “there was chaos” in the packed nightclub after two men and three women were injured in the shooting.

She says a man is in hospital in life-threatening condition and the other four victims are in non-life threatening condition.

The Canadian Press

