The outside COVID-19 wave

Summer student labourer, Cole Marogne on May 22, works for the City of Prince Rupert trimming his time indoors during COVID-19 by preparing the grounds for when parks open. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Shout out to the hard working during COVID-19. Don Blackman on May 22, 2020, is a cut above in the outdoors preparing the city grounds for when parks open. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Big wave to Earl Dennis and Adventure Construction team paving the way for outdoor work during COVID-19 on May 22, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Chiselling his way outside during COVID-19, Rupert Wood ‘N Steel carpenter and operator Daniel Pagen waves hello to outdoor work on May 22, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Clad in excitement to be outside during COVID-19 are Acadia Mechanical staff, Scott Donders and Ryan Vick, who are placing new copper on the Museum of Northern British Columbia on May 22, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Manny Singh harbours unchained enthusiasm for Prince Rupert Port Authority security patrols in the outdoors during COVID-19, on May 22, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rocking their way to battering COVID-19 while working out doors at Bob on the Rocks are Emily McMillan and Eric Lees on May 22, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

With the spring weather and the Province loosening rules, many people are itchy to be outside and have COVID-19 restrictions relaxed for self-distancing and new social protocols. While families and children are outside appreciating the fresh-air, there are those who are hard at work. Tribute and thanks is to be given to those outdoor workers, who are preparing the city in many different ways, so Prince Rupert residents can safely enjoy their slightly expanded bubbles and time outside.

“Playgrounds remain closed, but City staff continue to conduct grounds maintenance activities in community green spaces in preparation for when these spaces can fully reopen,” City of Prince Rupert said on May 22, reminding residents of social protocols.

K-J Millar | Journalist
COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

Workers wave hello to being outside

