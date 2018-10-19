A warmer winter with less snow could be on the horizon due to a warm patch of ocean water off the Northwest coast. (Black Press Media photo)

The ocean “Blob” returns

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

The blob has returned to the Northwest Coast, and it could bring an unusually warm winter with it.

Located in the northern Pacific just off the shore of Northern B.C. and the southern Gulf of Alaska, the blob is an approximately 2,000 kilometre area of water that is unseasonably warm.

READ MORE: Record high temperatures for July 4 in Prince Rupert

“If you were in a fishing boat in that area and you put your hand in the water you’d still think it was cold, but it would actually be 2-3 degrees warmer than it should be for that time of year,” said Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Castellan said this warm body of water has been developing over the course of a few months, and was detected by satellites earlier in the summer.

Castellan added that a weak El Nino is also moving into the area. He said the combination of the two high energy systems combining could result in warm temperatures persisting in the Northwest with higher levels of freezing and less snow.

While precipitation measurements for Prince Rupert are sparse, Castellan noted that Green Island — which is just off the coast of Dundas Island — received 50 per cent less precipitation from April to September than it did in 2017.

READ MORE: Hottest city in Canada

“You’ve stacked the cards in the deck that we’re going to have a warmer season coming up here,” he said.

The blob was first spotted by satellites in 2014 and lasted until 2015. It reappeared in September 2016 before dissipating again and has not been seen again until the summer of 2018.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Just Posted

VIDEO: Coast Guard works with First Nations in oil response exercise

Approximately 80 people involved in mock oil response in the Prince Rupert harbour

Judd Repole honoured with jersey retirement

Repole played for five years with the Osoyoos Coyotes in the KIJHL

Part 2: Online shopping, taxes and labour pressure on Rupert’s retail

Part Two of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Fire crews put out basement fire on 6th Avenue East

Prince Rupert fire chief said the fire is not being considered suspicious

Northern Savings buys old Dairy Queen building

Old Prince Rupert DQ building has been vacant in since the 1990s

This Week Pocast – Episode 107

Rainbow Nation’s host Russel Adams joins the show to talk about elections, cannabis and Halloween

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Most Read