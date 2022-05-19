The Northern View wins gold and 3 silvers at the BCYCNA journalism awards

North Coast Black Press Media staff recognized in several categories at the 2022 Ma Murray Awards

K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View won her fifth award in two years at the 2022 BCYCNA in Vancouver on May 14. Millar won gold in new journalist of the year, and silvers for best feature photo Tears for the Lost, best personality photo Looking Through the Glass, and best feature writing for Number 44 - Georgina Caulder’s story, all in the under 10,000 circulation class. (Photo: supplied)

North Coast Black Press Media journalists scooped up several awards at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s (BCYCNA) 2022 Ma Murray awards.

The 2022 awards were announced May 14 at a gala hosted by the BCYCNA at the River Rock Casino Resort in Vancouver.

The Northern View editor and multimedia journalist K-J Millar was awarded gold in the New Journalist of the Year catagory. Millar took home silver for best Feature Article for her piece 44-Georgina Calder’s story. She also won silver for Best Feature Photo Award with Tears for the Lost, a photo of local woman Loni Martin and her daughter Ana-Jalin at a commemoration ceremony for residential school victims. As well, she won silver in best Portrait/Personality Photo for Looking through the Glass, a photo of Rose Sawka, an Acropolis Manor resident showing the lonely effects the pandemic had on seniors in care.

The results bring home five award stars to the Prince Rupert publication in two years for the under 10,000 circulation class. Additionally, The Northern View placed 5th in the Newspaper Excellence category for the 2021 publication.

Terrace Standard reporter Binny Paul won gold in the multimedia feature category for On the Road to Indigenous-led food sovereignty in northwest B.C.

Kitimat’s Northern Sentinel finished with a bronze in the Sports Photo Award, under 10,000 for “Catching Air,” a photo of a young skateboarder in the local park, captured in an image by Jacob Lubberts.

The awards are named after legendary newspaper editor, publisher and columnist Margaret Lally “Ma” Murray who co-founded three community newspapers with her husband George, including the Bridge River-Lillooet News.

Murray passed away in 1982 at the age of 94. The awards are almost a century old and are regarded as the premier provincial newspaper awards for B.C.

K-J Millar, new journalist of the year, BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards, May 14, stands with co-winners Jane Skrypnek and Brenna Phillips (Supplied)

Binny Paul from the Terrace Standard won gold in the category of Multimedia Feature Story. (Patrick Davies/ Black Press Media)