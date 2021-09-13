The Northern View 2021 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Oct. 1

It’s time to tell Prince Rupert who’s the best of the best. The Northern View Readers’ Choice voting is now available online.

Fill out the 2021 edition by noon on Oct. 1 online or if you would like to fill the Readers’ Choice in person drop it off our office at 305 3rd Ave W.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 21.

RULES:

1. Only one entry per name. Multiple entries will be discarded.

2. Maximum of three (3) entry forms dropped off by one person.

3. All entries must include a name and phone number. Entries submitted without a name and phone number will be discarded.

4. Entries must have at least 20 categories filled out to be valid. Any entry with less than 20 categories filled out will be discarded.

5. No photocopied or faxed entries will be accepted.

Enter online now!