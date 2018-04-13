The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Friday the 13th brings images of horror and misfortune, which is exactly what residents in Edmonton are experiencing.

The Alberta city woke up to snow and below freezing temperatures Friday morning.

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C. Thursday night was Alberta’s capital’s 167th consecutive day of overnight lows below freezing — from October 29, 2017 to April 13, 2018.

Residents of the city have had just about enough of the cold and snow with many taking to social media demanding spring — it is April after all.

Now is time to end the @WinterCityYEG misery too. I think this label is sending the weather gods the wrong message. Maybe we should be the FestivalCity instead. Let’s give it a try. I’m sick of winter. #yegwinter #yeg #Edmonton #yegcc @lonelyplanet @ExploreEdmonton pic.twitter.com/DPRaEeFwzP — StephenSays (@StephenMSays) April 13, 2018

It's Friday the 13th. If a Black Cat sees it's shadow today we get another 166 days of crap weather in Edmonton. #FridayThe13th #yegwx pic.twitter.com/j3EyxeCREC — Tony Cronin (@TonyJCronin) April 13, 2018

Edmonton broke their record for most consecutive days with a low temperature of 32°F (0°C) or colder at 167 days (and counting). This map shows the station record for consecutive freezing days. @YEG_Weather @SwiftChaser @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/XdhbQA9QZ9 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) April 13, 2018

Between the weather, the hockey team, and the gas prices… I don't want to live in Edmonton right now. #snow #Oilers #oilandgas — Dane Thompson (@Dr_Thompson94) April 13, 2018

Environment Canada is calling for more snow starting Sunday night which could continue into Tuesday — probably something Edmontonians are tired of hearing.

