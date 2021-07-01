Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)

THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

The total destruction from the blaze remains unknown

UPDATE: 9:51 a.m.

MP Brad Vis has confirmed that 90 per cent of Lytton has been destroyed by wildfire, including the centre of town. There have been reported injuries.

Neighbouring Telus and BC Hydro stations have suffered extensive damage. In addition, rail and highway infrastructure are affected.

“I am in communication with the federal Minister of Public Safety and Minister of Indigenous Services who are responding accordingly in conjunction with provincial authorities,” Vis said in a statement.

The surrounding roadways are blocked to traffic: There is no access to Highway 1 north of Lytton, and Highway 12 is also compromised. Detours are available via Highway 8 and Highway 5.

UPDATE 8:28 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jean Strong has confirmed that the Lytton wildfire is roughly 8,000 hectares in size.

“Ground crews are at the northwest flank to secure the community and there has been some success from ground crews and helicopters,” Strong told Black Press Media.

However, hot, dry and windy conditions mean the fire is expected to grow further through the day.

Because the fire ignited within the fire protection area of the town, the Lytton Fire Brigade is lead with support of BC Wildfire.

———-

It was a long night for Lytton residents, who less than 24 hours ago were forced to quickly escape their community due to a fast-moving fire.

The total devastation from the blaze remains unknown, but footage of the destruction shared Wednesday night shows store buildings, the Lytton hospital and vehicles up in flames.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District added more properties to its evacuation orders, now including:

  • Electoral Area ‘I’: 87 properties under evacuation order, and a further 24 on alert
  • Entire Village in Lytton

Evacuation centres were set up in Lillooet, Boston Bar, Merritt and Chilliwack with hotels being told to expect an onslaught of families and groups needing shelter.

Just how large the very visible blaze is remains unclear, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Crews are battling 78 wildfires in the province.

British Columbians have been quick to show their support, with dozens offering rooms in their homes and space for RVs through a BC Wildfire and Flood Support Facebook group, which was started during the historic 2017 wildfire season.

Black Press Media has reached out to officials for an update on the fire.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfiresLyttonwildfire

Previous story
Yellowknife’s Rotary Club cancels Canada Day parade to respect Indigenous community
Next story
‘I want to help people remember her’: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Just Posted

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $1,000 to the North Coast Mountain Bike Association. The cheque is presented in front of the garden at Acropolis Manor the Lions have adopted to maintain.
Lions Club donates more than $16,000 to Prince Rupert locals

Quinn Smith, Charles Hays Secondary School student won a Traditional Knowledge and Medicine poster design award, from FORED BC Society, announced in May. Quinn was inspired to complete the ink drawing of his family crest when reading a book his uncle sent to him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Quinn Smith has what it takes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC has a new programming partnership with SD 52. Mentoring will occur during school hours at the mentors and child convenience for one hour a week starting in Sept. (Photo: Supplied)
Big Brother Big Sisters extend their arms to embrace Prince Rupert