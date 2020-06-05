“The Great Regional Air Hug” being organized by the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society

Vanderhoof’s Flying Club had held a pumpkin drop in November, 2019. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Vanderhoof’s International Airshow Society want to spread some inspiration and love to the region this summer, and all you have to do is look up to the skies on August 15 if you live in Vanderhoof, Prince George, Fort St. James and Fort Fraser.

They are planning “The Great Regional Air Hug”, which will consist of an organized multi-aircraft flyover over the region, stated a June 3 Facebook post by the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society.

“We are still here, we are grateful for the support of our communities, partners, sponsors and guests. We are proud to be Northerners, we are resilient, and we will be back, better than ever. In the meantime, look up on August 15th and enjoy the Air Hug!” organizers said.

READ MORE: Vanderhoof International Airshow postponed to 2021

The Vanderhoof based Society were all set to host their International Airshow in 2020, but due to the virus pandemic, the show had to be postponed.

“Since we are not able to invite our guests to an airshow, it is our plan to bring at least a small part of the airshow to the people of our districts and villages in an appropriate, physically distant way,” organizers said in their Facebook post.

The Society said their goal is to route the aircraft over Prince George, Fort St. James, Fort Fraser, and ‘maybe’ as far as Burns Lake. This route will include First Nation communities including Nak’azdli Whut’en, Saik’uz, Nadleh Whut’en and Stellat’en.

The event will be live-streamed from the airport, so people will be able to meet pilots, watch arrivals and departures in real time and learn about different aircraft as well.

Exact times and the final route is still to be finalized and will be announced via the Vanderhoof International Airshow website and social media.

“We will have aircraft of varying types and sizes, including some of our airshow performers, soaring through the valley overhead. A few adorning the sky with airshow smoke!” organizers said.

