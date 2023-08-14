The Best of the Best competition will be open until Sept. 7 2023. (Photo submitted)

The Best of the Best competition returns to Prince Rupert this year

Vote online for the best businesses in Prince Rupert by Sept. 7 2023.

It’s time to choose Prince Rupert’s 2023 Best of the Best.

The Best of the Best Readers’ Choice contest is an exciting opportunity to celebrate excellence across diverse aspects of the Prince Rupert community.

From now until Sept. 7, Prince Rupert residents are encouraged to nominate their favorite businesses in the six different categories. The nominations set the stage for individuals to shine a spotlight on the businesses and people that are having a positive impact on our community.

Once nominations are finalized, it’s time to narrow it down to the top three favourites in each category. In addition to giving kudos to your favourites, each vote enters you for a chance to win a $200 gas card from Petro Canada.

The Best of the Best is a celebration of business excellence and community engagement. Be sure to participate by nominating your favourite people and businesses here https://northernview.secondstreetapp.com/Best-Of-The-Best/.

