The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Medical marijuana patients are bracing for an uphill battle in their bid to convince the federal government to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes.

RELATED: Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Their lobbying effort will begin once MPs start debating the government’s budget implementation bill, which in its current form would apply the taxes to all but a small group of cannabis-based drugs.

Patients and doctors groups fear that as a result, those cannabis medications not exempted from the tax will be too expensive for patients who already struggle to make ends meet.

They say they are planning to lobby federal officials to change the bill before it becomes law.

RELATED: Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Gerald Major, president of the Canadian Spondylitis Association, says he and other patient advocates plan to push federal officials for a change, even though the Liberal government has so far refused to budge.

The government says exempting medicinal cannabis could lead to abuse of the existing medical marijuana system.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair
Next story
Gas prices on the rise in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

More than 45 elementary students experience skiing at Shames

Lax Kxeen and Port Edward elementary students hit the slopes on March 26

Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

The minister serves Prince Rupert in more ways than one

New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

First game of Major Midget playoffs ends in a loss for Cariboo Cougars

Rupertite Brett Fudger should be proud of his game, coach Tyler Brough said

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Most Read