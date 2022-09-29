Thanksgiving food drive feeds families during the season of giving in Prince Rupert

More than 80 community volunteers worked to help stock the food bank

Prince Rupert residents once again showed their generosity with more than 1,732 kilograms (3,800 lbs) of food donated during the annual BC Thanksgiving Food drive on Sept. 24.

Aisa Smithanik, event organizer in Prince Rupert said more than 80 volunteers joined in the success of the day by assisting with transport, bag delivery before the day, route mapping, collecting food, sorting and delivering to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“Everyone worked really hard and made the process efficient and smooth, ” she said.

While the total weight of food collected is down from last year when it reached more than 4,200 lb, the organizer said, every little bit helps.

“The food drive is super important because we collect donations that last about three months at the food bank. They are then able to [distribute] to many families and individuals who are in need in the community,” Smithanik said.

“The best part of today was seeing all the young volunteers who enjoyed taking the time to be with us and having those smiling faces around.”

Such an endeavour can not be completed so successfully without community participation Smithanik said offering thanks to all those involved.

READ MORE: Bags for food bounty donations being delivered in Prince Rupert week of Sept. 19

videoVideos