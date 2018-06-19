Testing, testing: Prince Rupert to try new emergency app

Trial run of alert system coming to a mobile phone near you on June 26

The first wave of Prince Rupert’s localized emergency alerts will hit the North Coast city on June 26 at 6 p.m. — if you’ve subscribed.

So far, only 500 people have signed up for the service.

“Five hundred is not enough of the population,” Veronika Stewart, city communications manager, said.

“We really encourage people to sign up, because it will provide a localized alert … about where to go in case of an emergency and an update on local conditions.”

The City of Prince Rupert’s mobile alert system, Connect Rocket, launched in April 2018 but has yet to be tested. It will send a notification even if you don’t have cellular data, but can’t push through if your phone is on silent mode. The trial run will look like a text, and will be marked as a test. For the 300 people signed up to the city’s municipal app, they will also get a notification. At the same time, landlines signed up for a signal will be called with a recorded voice message informing them of the drill.

READ MORE: City launches its own app and emergency notification system

Residents will also receive tsunami brochures in the mail, complete with a map of low-lying areas and instructions on what to do in the case of a tsunami.

The app is designed to complement the province’s new alert system, which was tested with mixed results on May 9.

In February, Prince Rupert received $450,000 of funding from the federal and provincial government to complete a tsunami flood risk assessment. The city also pitched in $30,000 in funding and in-kind labour of city staff.

The project will determine more precisely what areas are at risk and of what.

“We do have an idea, but we’d like to verify it,” Stewart said, adding the results of the research will be released once it’s done by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

To sign download or sign up for Connect Rocket and the city app visit: http://princerupert.ca/emergency/

READ MORE: B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reena Virk’s mother has died

Just Posted

Testing, testing: Prince Rupert to try new emergency app

Trial run of alert system coming to a mobile phone near you on June 26

NWCC officially becomes Coast Mountain College

Northwest Community College’s new name has been two and a half years in the making

Clutch chip takes the 2018 Men’s Jubilee Golf Tournament

Ian Robinson carded scores of 67 and 74 over two rounds to claim the low-gross victory

Power goes out for more than 2,300 in Prince Rupert

Many lost power briefly overnight on June 18

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughter’s death

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Most Read