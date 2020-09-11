Jim Terrion is an avid Terry Fox Run supporter and collects donations door-to-door each year from Prince Rupert residents. In 2020 Terrion is relying on online donations to support the cause. (Photo: supplied)

Terrion is online for Terry Fox Run donations in 2020

Goal is $800,000 for Terrion’s lifetime contributions in 2020

Jim Terrion is a familiar face to Prince Rupert residents with his annual door-to-door campaigning for donations to support the Terry Fox Run. This year, due to COVID-19, Terrion is relying on online donations to meet his personal collection goal of $1 million in lifetime contributions.

Terrion recently hit the $800,000 mark in donations to the annual cancer run. In 2019, he raised $25,000 in Prince Rupert. His goal is to reach the million dollar mark by 2024.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert fundraiser receives prestigious award

“The Terry Fox Foundation made the decision that the Terry Fox Run this year is going virtual across the country due to COVID-19. The event date is set for Sunday, September 20,” Stephan Delloch vice president of operations for Northern Savings Credit Union, said.

“Northern Savings has been a proud host and supporter of Jim and the Terry Fox Run for decades. Like Jim, we were disappointed that hosting an in-person run is not possible this year,” Delloch said. “Having said that and in the spirit of Terry Fox’s amazing legacy, we are doing what we can to continue to support Jim and the foundation.”

“We encourage donors to go online to donate and continue to support the effort to find a cure for cancer,” Delloch said.

“For anyone who is not comfortable donating online, we can also accept cash donations at our Prince Rupert branch. We are so proud of Jim’s accomplishments and our community’s support; Prince Rupert year after year has always per capita been a top contributor to the Terry Fox Foundation.”

To donate on line: www.terryfox.ca/jimterrion

READ MORE: Terry Fox fundraising in full swing as annual run approaches

 
