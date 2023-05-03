Terrace’s Skeena Valley Farmers Market returns for a new season

The popular community event will continue every Saturday until the end of October

The Skeena Valley Farmers Market has been around since 1982 and has become a popular weekend activity for many people in the Terrace area. It’s back for the 2023 season on Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Skeena Valley Farmers Market is set to kick off its new season on Saturday (May 6), at George Little Park. The popular community event will continue every Saturday until the end of October, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a wide range of locally grown products and entertainment.

Established in 1982, the market has seen significant growth over the past decade, with over 70 vendors showcasing products from the Skeena Valley region. Terrace holds the distinction of being the furthest point north in B.C. where fruit trees can be grown.

The market prides itself on offering only home-grown, homemade, and home-baked goods, with products ranging from fresh vegetables and breads to ethnic foods prepared by local residents. Shoppers can also find canned foods, artwork and crafts, making it a one-stop destination for unique items and delicious fare.

Regular vendors include organic farmers, greenhouse growers, and other purveyors of locally grown food and plants, according to Skeena Valley Farmers Market Manager Mike Cotton. The market also serves as a platform for local artisans to showcase their distinctive products, contributing to the market’s vibrant atmosphere.

In addition to the diverse range of products available, visitors can enjoy live entertainment from local musicians and buskers. Many weeks also feature community tables for fundraising and sharing community information, as well as kids’ activities to keep the little ones engaged.

Cotton notes that the Skeena Valley Farmers Market is a “way for local people to support local farmers, bakers, artisans, and craftsmen.” It’s also a way for people to support the local — “make it, bake it, grow it, harvest it” — economy, Cotton said.

