Steel beams were installed this week at the new Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters, located at the corner of Clinton St. and Greig Ave. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters gets $100K boost from Prince Rupert Port Authority

Investment to help grow regional response capacity in Northwest B.C.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced a $100,000 investment on Oct. 9 towards the construction of Terrace Search and Rescue’s new headquarters on Greig Avenue, which will grow regional emergency response capacity in the Northwest.

The PRPA partnered with the Terrace Search and Rescue Society, along with other donors and significant fundraising efforts, to build a dedicated, modern emergency response facility to house search and rescue operations and store necessary equipment. The total project is valued at over $500,000.

“Improving the safety of our region by investing in local, and in this case, regional emergency response capacity is of fundamental importance to our organization and the value we place on safety,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority in a press release.

“It’s grassroots community-led organizations like the Terrace Search and Rescue Society that make significant contributions to ensuring our region’s emergency response capacity is world-class. Our appreciation goes out to them.”

READ MORE: Terrace SAR, military coordinate joint late-night backcountry rescue

SAR purchased the undeveloped 13,000-square foot lot in 2017 and has since been working to make their vision of a headquarters a reality.

The structure at the corner of Clinton Street and Greig Avenue in Terrace will have two floors that are expected to include five vehicle bays, an office, drying room, tool room, radio room, showers, a kitchen and specialized training facilities, such as an exercise room and climbing infrastructure.

After weeks of setting the foundation, the steel beams that will serve as the building’s frame are currently being installed by M & R Contractor Ltd. The project is expected to be completed in the coming months.

“We are grateful for the investment that we have received from the Prince Rupert Port Authority,” said Dwayne Sheppard, president of the Terrace Search and Rescue Society.

READ MORE: Beam structure goes up for new Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters

“Our organization is entirely volunteer-based and it is encouraging to receive assistance from organizations such as PRPA who support our efforts to ensure that best practice emergency response procedures and training are in place and available within Northwest BC. The creation of this new facility will enable us to continue our efforts.”

Terrace SAR is driven by volunteers trained in multiple disciplines, including swift water rescue, rope rescue, organized avalanche response, man tracking and ground search techniques. The organization has one of the highest call volumes in B.C., with its volunteers logging over 800 hours annually in the region for different safety events and public awareness initiatives.

Terrace’s Rescue Society’s extensive capabilities allow it to contribute throughout the region – as far west as the Haida Gwaii, South to Bella Coola, West to Hazelton and North to Dease Lake.

Through its Community Investment Fund, the PRPA has previously contributed $52,500 in funding to establish the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue Association. In addition, PRPA has invested over $350,000 to upgrading response vessel capacities for the Massett Marine Rescue Society, the Prince Rupert Marine Rescue Society and the Lax Kw’alaams Rescue Society.

—with files from Natalia Balcerzak

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station
Next story
Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Just Posted

Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters gets $100K boost from Prince Rupert Port Authority

Investment to help grow regional response capacity in Northwest B.C.

Heart of our City: These 12-year-olds deliver papers perfectly on beat

The Northern View carriers, Hailey and Aiden, do it for the love of family and love of the band

Northern Sea Wolf Wednesday sailing delayed

Adverse weather will lead to a late night arrival for passengers

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

Most Read