Samuel Olmeda was last seen on Nov. 10, according to the police

Samuel Olmeda, pictured here, was last seen on Nov.10 and was reported missing on Dec. 17. (RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP is seeking help in locating Samuel Olmeda, who was reported missing on Dec. 17.

In a news release issued on Dec. 20, the police said Olmeda was last seen on Nov. 10.

Based on the description provided, 64-year-old Olmeda is an Indigenous male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 91 kgs (201 lbs) and 178 cms (5’10) tall.

Anyone with information about Olmeda, or his whereabouts, can contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.