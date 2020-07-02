Terrace RCMP searching for missing man

RCMP are searching for a missing Terrace man.
Tyler Montague, 36, was last in contact with his family June 24 and his vehicle was seen at his home the same day, according to a Terrace RCMP press release.
He was reported missing around 10:30 a.m July 2.
“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” the release states.
He is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. He is approximately 6 ft. 2 in. tall and 220 lbs.
He drives a distinctive car — a black Nissan Juke, license plate ARG26H.
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to called Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.