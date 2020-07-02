Terrace RCMP searching for missing man

Terrace RCMP are searching for Tyler Montague, 36, who was reported missing July 2. Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing. This composite image shows Montague and his vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Juke. (Terrace RCMP handout photos)

RCMP are searching for a missing Terrace man.

Tyler Montague, 36, was last in contact with his family June 24 and his vehicle was seen at his home the same day, according to a Terrace RCMP press release.

He was reported missing around 10:30 a.m July 2.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” the release states.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. He is approximately 6 ft. 2 in. tall and 220 lbs.

He drives a distinctive car — a black Nissan Juke, license plate ARG26H.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to called Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.