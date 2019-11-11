Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a Kamloops resident was found unresponsive, and later died, early Sunday morning in Thornhill. (Facebook Photo)

Terrace RCMP investigating suspicious death of a man in Thornhill

Kamloops resident was found unresponsive early Sunday morning, died hours later

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death investigation early Sunday morning in Thornhill.

RCMP say officers responded to a report involving an intoxicated pedestrian on Hwy 16 E around 1:45 a.m., but police were unable to locate the man.

Hours later around 5 a.m., police were dispatched to investigate a report of a man in the roadway on Thornhill Frontage Road, which runs parallel to the north side of Hwy 16.

Officers then located the same man from the earlier call, who was found unresponsive. The Kamloops resident was taken to the hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a few hours later. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Police are asking the public to contact Terrace RCMP if they have dash camera footage of Hwy 16 and its parallel roads between midnight and 5 a.m., along the strip between Hwy 37 and the Thornhill sign.

Anyone who may have had contact with the man after 1 a.m., or knows any more information about what might have happened is asked to contact RCMP.

As this investigation remains open Terrace RCMP said no further information will be released.

Please call 250-638-7400 and reference file 19-12330, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

 


Terrace RCMP located the Kamloops man on Thornhill Frontage Road, which runs parallel to Hwy 16 E, around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. He was found unresponsive and died a few hours later. (Screenshot)

