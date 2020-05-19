Terrace RCMP investigating homicide

James Nathan Roberts, 38, was found dead May 15 by a Terrace RCMP officer patrolling the woods between the curling rink and the train tracks. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP have confirmed a man found dead Friday May 15 was a victim of homicide.

James Nathan Roberts, 38, was last seen alive around 4 p.m., Thursday May 14. His body was found the next day around 11 a.m. in the woods between the curling rink and the train tracks by a Terrace RCMP officer on foot patrol.

RCMP had the entire wooded area taped off with crime scene tape and officers posted at the location for much of the long weekend.

Police released the victim’s name and photo hoping the public can provide more information for the investigation, according to a Terrace RCMP press release.

“We are asking anyone who had any dealings with Mr. Roberts between the hours of 4 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. May 15; saw or heard anything in the area where his body was located; or know anything that may be helpful to the investigation, to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 and reference file 20-4558,” said Terrace RCMP Staff Sergeant Michael Robinson in the press release.



