James Nathan Roberts, 38, was found dead May 15 by a Terrace RCMP officer patrolling the woods between the curling rink and the train tracks. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP investigating homicide

Police seek info from public in death of James Nathan Roberts, 38

Terrace RCMP have confirmed a man found dead Friday May 15 was a victim of homicide.

James Nathan Roberts, 38, was last seen alive around 4 p.m., Thursday May 14. His body was found the next day around 11 a.m. in the woods between the curling rink and the train tracks by a Terrace RCMP officer on foot patrol.

RCMP had the entire wooded area taped off with crime scene tape and officers posted at the location for much of the long weekend.

Police released the victim’s name and photo hoping the public can provide more information for the investigation, according to a Terrace RCMP press release.

“We are asking anyone who had any dealings with Mr. Roberts between the hours of 4 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. May 15; saw or heard anything in the area where his body was located; or know anything that may be helpful to the investigation, to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 and reference file 20-4558,” said Terrace RCMP Staff Sergeant Michael Robinson in the press release.


jake.wray@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Welcome home – again
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

Terrace RCMP investigating homicide

Police seek info from public in death of James Nathan Roberts, 38

Stay safe on the water as the unofficial start to boating season begins

Remember the five key safety points

Task force to kick-start business recovery

Waiving licence fees and outdoor seating are some first tasks

Six year cancer roller-coaster

Cancer survivor relays to support others

Welcome home – again

BC Housing purchases old Raffles Inn for new homeless shelter

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read