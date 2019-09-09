Terrace man wanted on warrants

Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 34-year old Fraser Moore.
Moore is wanted on an arrest warrant for breaching release conditions related to a break and enter. Police say the victim and Moore are known to each other.
The First Nations man is described as 5’10 feet tall, 181 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.
brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter