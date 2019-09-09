Terrace RCMP asking public’s help in locating Fraser Moore. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace man wanted on warrants

RCMP asking public’s help in locating Fraser Moore

Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 34-year old Fraser Moore.

Moore is wanted on an arrest warrant for breaching release conditions related to a break and enter. Police say the victim and Moore are known to each other.

The First Nations man is described as 5’10 feet tall, 181 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

 


