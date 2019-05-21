Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is in Terrace today to announce the approval of the new Mills Memorial Hospital business plan.

The approval is a crucial phase in replacing the old facility that commits provincial funding to the project and opens the door to the actual construction process. Dix says shovels will be in the ground before the end of the year.

“This is an exciting time for people in Terrace and area, as we are delivering on the goal of a modern, bigger hospital that will be part of a network of care in the North that will have more beds and up-to-date technology to improve patients’ care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The new facility will support the public health-care needs of local residents, as well as people in nearby communities, for decades to come.”

The new Mills Memorial Hospital will be built at the north end of the current hospital grounds and is expected to open in 2024.

READ MORE: Health Minister announces plan for new hospital in Terrace

Mental health service delivery will be brought up to modern standards with a new and larger Seven Sisters regional mental health facility being built on hospital grounds. The mental health facility is expected to open in fall 2020.

The new hospital will serve as the Northwest region’s level-three trauma and inpatient surgery centre, providing immediate assessment, resuscitation, surgery and intensive care for injured patients. Currently, the hospital is a level-five trauma centre, meaning patients are stabilized on-site before being transported elsewhere.

The project cost of $447.5 million will be shared between the provincial government through Northern Health and the North West Regional Hospital District, which is contributing $110.2 million.

“We are excited to see that the tremendous amount of work that has been underway has now resulted in this announcement,” says Barry Pages, chair, North West Regional Hospital District. “The North West Regional Hospital District Board has been committed to partnering with the Province and Northern Health Authority to see this project become a reality, to strengthen our existing services and to allow for increased health care closer to home for all Northwest residents.”

Minister Dix last visited Terrace in February 2018 to announce the approval of the hospital’s concept plan. The approval of the business plan today keeps the project on schedule.

More to come.

Previous story
Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Just Posted

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Three-day forum coming for North Coast victims and survivors of crime week

Prince Rupert RCMP victim services is hosting workshops and speakers between May 28-June 3

Alaska ferry service may have to pay armed RCMP at Prince Rupert terminal

Without armed police at inspections, the port faces closure

Prince Rupert to send a high school golf team to provincials

For the first time in more than six years, Charles Hays Secondary School has a golf club

Rock Stock 2019: “It’s going to be better than last year”

For some young musicians this will be their eighth year performing at Rock Stock in Prince Rupert

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Most Read