Terrace hires former Prince Rupert Airport CEO as new lands manager

After years working in Prince Rupert, Michael Pucci was scooped up by the City of Terrace

Michael Pucci has a long history of being involved in Prince Rupert’s commerce. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Michael Pucci has become Terrace’s new lands and economic development manager after years of working at Prince Rupert’s DP World and airport.

The former CEO of the Prince Rupert Airport joined the City of Terrace staff Aug. 2, and is now in charge of managing its municipal lands.

According to the city, his roles include “acquisition, disposition, and development of municipal lands.”

Maggie Hall, the city manager of Terrace, said Pucci fit the needs of the city perfectly.

“We are pleased to have found such a great fit for this role in someone who has spent a lot of time working with government at all levels. Mike brings a diverse range of skills, a knowledge of our region, and an enthusiastic attitude,” Hall said.

Pucci, who was also in management at the DP World for 13 years prior to the moving to the airport, said he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to build new opportunities and bring existing ones past the finish line. I will always set the goal to make life better for Terrace residents now and in the future,” Pucci said.

While Pucci is happy to be in Terrace, he said he’ll remember his time in Prince Rupert fondly.

“I grew up in Prince Rupert, and returned to begin and establish my career. For almost 20 years it was my home — it was where I started and grew my family, coached, and volunteered. It is a profound part of me. I am going to miss Prince Rupert, but I also look forward to bringing what I’ve learned and sowed there to Terrace, where I can continue to help make the North a better place,” he said.