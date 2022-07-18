Terrace gears up for Riverboat Days festival

Carpenter Lyle Krumm stands next to his 22-foot long model of the Inlander in his front yard in Thornhill. (Brittany Gervais photo) All Nations take on the Terrace Kermodes during the first Riverboat Days Basketball Tournament. All Nations went on to win the title 58-51 and a cash-prize of $1,200. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard) Evan Watson, right, punches the ball over the net while opponent Jacob Ringma, left, goes up for the block in the Beach Blast volleyball tournament during Riverboat Days. (Terrace Standard) Musicians perform for people gathered at George Little Park during Riverboat Days. (File photo)

Organizers are gearing up for the week-long Riverboat Days festival happening July 29 to August 7.

The largest community festival in northwest B.C. will be back in full swing after being officially cancelled and scaled-down during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kam Siemens, who helped put together the festivities.

Seimens said there’s something for everyone in this year’s festivities calling it a fun event for the whole family and a chance for folks to get outdoors and enjoy the summer together after a long couple of years of the pandemic.

“Literally, you’re walking down the street, and all within the downtown core, anywhere you look there’s going to be something to do,” Siemens said. “It’s just a really amazing buzz.”

Highlights will include the firing of a cannon to kick off festivities on Friday, July 29. There will be light entertainment, refreshments and children’s activities at the official opening ceremonies in George Little Park. Community contributors Joyce Gibson and Sandy Glendenning will be conferred the title of 2022 Riverboat Days ambassadors.

When you hear the boom of a black powder cannon, you will know Riverboat Days 2022 are underway.

Start the day with the Happy Gang Centre pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 30 then watch up to 16 of the best mixed slo-pitch teams in the northwest play at Riverside Park.

Music on Parade is the theme of the parade which starts winding its way down Lakelse Ave. at 11 a.m. July 30 from city hall. There will be concerts in the park the same day and a 90s vs 2000s Riverboat Days dance.

There will be drag racing at the airport and don’t miss the Terrace Rotary Wild Duck Race happening Aug. 1, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the new bridge, between Walmart and Ferry Island.

The rod and gun club has its open house “hands-on” event the same day, giving participants an opportunity to safely experience various firearms.

After some basic instruction shoot different calibres of handguns, shotguns at the trap range, black powder rifles and .22 calibre rifles at paper targets.

The open basketball tournament is happening August 4-7. It will be the third presentation of the basketball tournament for men’s and women’s teams, competing for cash prizes.

The competition in four categories features the Men’s Masters (35 years+), Men’s, Ladies and—new this year—Ladies Masters Division (35+).

For a full schedule of events you can visit riverboatdays.ca and check the July 28 issue of The Terrace Standard.

CommunityFestival