Terrace cab stolen, found destroyed along Hwy 16 riverbank at rest stop near Prince Rupert

Driver was sent to hospital after stealing the running vehicle from company lot

A stolen cab from Terrace was found destroyed at a rest stop en route to Prince Rupert last week.

On Sunday, Feb. 16 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Terrace RCMP received a report from Kalum Kabs Ltd. that a cab was taken from their parking lot on Lakelse Avenue.

The visibly-wrecked vehicle was then located by a passerby the following day, Feb. 17, on the river bank at the Basalt Creek Rest Area along Hwy 16. The driver was taken to the hospital in Prince Rupert.

“We had concerns that whoever was driving around, that they have this taxi as an option to lure people into their vehicle,” says Bryan Halbauer, CEO of Kalum Kabs Ltd. “We put some posts out there [on social media] to tell people not to catch a ride from our [#12] vehicle because it’s not one of our drivers.”

Halbauer says the cab was left running outside of their dispatch office when the driver stepped in to retrieve paperwork needed for his shift.

A surveillance camera shows the front gate was not locked when a man entered the property to inspect the vehicle, got into the driver’s seat, left and then returned a few minutes later to drive off.

Halbauer says Kalum’s cabs all have GPS trackers but the one in the cab was disabled shortly after the theft took place.

Although police have not released the motive behind the theft or why the driver was headed towards Prince Rupert, Halbauer says this is not the first time they’ve had a vehicle stolen off their lot or on shift.

“We had a truck stolen out of our compound just a few months ago which belonged to one of our drivers and then about a year ago, one of our drivers had a passenger spray him in the face with black paint,” he says. “He thought he was being maced and the woman then stole the car [during the drive].”

READ MORE: All tires stolen from vehicle parked overnight in Terrace

Kalum Kabs owns 19 vehicles (minus the one now) for its operations in the Terrace area which all have specialized computer systems that cost thousands of dollars to replace.

Halbauer says the company has filed theft and cost of destruction report with its insurance company as the vehicle is unsalvagable.

New vehicles were ordered before the incident which should be circulation within the next month or so.

Halbauer says the practice of leaving a cab running is quite common amongst drivers when grabbing a coffee or paperwork as every time the vehicle is turned off, it takes about five minutes for the computer system to restart.

Following this theft, Kalum Kabs is now looking into other options that can ensure the cabs are locked while running when errands are being run.

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs call for end of police patrols

Just Posted

Terrace cab stolen, found destroyed along Hwy 16 riverbank at rest stop near Prince Rupert

Driver was sent to hospital after stealing the running vehicle from company lot

$750K for Metlakatla erosion control

New funding for community shoreline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs call for end of police patrols

Temporary closure of field office not enough to meet demands

Chinese New Year celebrates 2020 year of the rat

Lions woken in rare traditional Chinese New Year ceremony

CGL must revise impact assessment on Unist’ot’en Healing Center

Environmental Assessment Office not satisfied with report’s shortcomings

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

UPDATE: Two missing scout leaders found near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, prior to search for two leaders who’d gone for help

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Most Read