Terrace Animal Shelter sees jump in donations in honour of the late Betty White

Jan. 17 would have marked animal lover and TV icon Betty White’s 100th birthday

A cat up for adoption at the Terrace Animal Shelter on Jan. 6, 2022. The shelter saw in influx of donations on Jan. 17, as people around B.C. donated to animal welfare organizations in honour of the late Betty White. (Terrace Animal Shelter/Facebook)

Animal welfare organizations in the northwest saw a boost in donations Jan. 17, as animal lovers across the province opened their wallets in support of the online #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The Kitimat Humane Society collected $7,200, and the Terrace Animal Shelter accepted over $1,400 in cash donations.

The spike in donations was linked to what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The #BettyWhiteChallenge inspired people to donate in honour of the late television icon’s love of animals.

“Our tiny, little, municipal run animal shelter was so fortunate to be included, and were overwhelmed with Betty love today,” stated a Terrace Animal Shelter Facebook Post on Jan. 17.

“Thank you all for thinking of us, and the animals we help, and for honouring a truly great woman.”

A television mainstay for more than 60 years, Betty White died Dec. 31, 2021.

-With files from Victoria News Staff