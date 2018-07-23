(Canadian Press photo)

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were killed in Toronto’s vibrant Greektown when a man went on a shooting spree down one of the city’s busiest streets, police said Monday as they tried to determine what prompted the attack.

Police Chief Mark Saunders did not speculate on the motive for Sunday night’s rampage, which also injured 13 people between the ages of 10 and 59. Authorities said the suspected gunman fled the area on foot and was later found dead with a gunshot wound.

“We do not know why this happened yet,” Saunders told a news conference. “The investigation itself is very fluid, it is very new, it’s going to take some time.”

The names of the two people who died were not released.

The suspected gunman moved methodically down a bustling stretch of Danforth Avenue on Sunday night, spraying bullets at unsuspecting bystanders and eventually exchanging fire with officers.

By Monday morning, several blocks in the heart of the neighbourhood known as Greektown were surrounded by yellow police tape and nearly all local businesses were closed. Many of those who witnessed the shooting recounted the chaos of the attack.

READ MORE: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Lenny Graf, who had been dining at a local restaurant, said he was watching his nine-year-old son and a friend play around a nearby fountain when the shooting began around 10 p.m.

“My first instinct was to try and find Jason and I saw him crouched behind the fountain and I noticed that the gunman had finished shooting there and was walking away,” he said. “I grabbed Jason and I took him into the alleyway. We ran to the back of restaurant to see that Jason’s friend was in there safe and so was my wife.”

Valia Dsaliou, who works at a Greek-language radio station in the area, said the close-knit community is reeling.

“It’s like a small village for us,” she said of the area. “This is something that we couldn’t even imagine would happen, but it happened. But we don’t know why or what all this is supposed to mean to us.”

Witnesses had posted many photos and videos online, including a clip that appears to show a man, clad in black and carrying a satchel, walk a few steps before lifting his arms in front of him as gunshots ring out. That video was posted late Sunday night by Instagram user @arilanise, who appears to have since deleted her account.

Area resident Gord Cheong said he and his wife were at home when they heard a commotion.

“We heard some banging just before going to bed last night and my wife turned to me and said, ‘Who the hell’s lighting fireworks at this time of year?’” Cheong said.

Fellow Greektown resident Jayme Milligan, 21, was also settling down for the night when she heard the news. She soon got a panicked phone call from her brother, who was visiting a friend a block away from the shooting scene.

Milligan said she drove to get him, witnessing police cars lined up for blocks and shocked residents rushing into their homes for safety.

“It’s just surreal,” she said. “It still kind of feels not real.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the shooting an “unspeakable” act and said the time had come to confront the rising prevalence of guns in the city, which has experienced a spike in shootings in recent weeks.

“Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?” he said in a Monday morning address to city council. “I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon.”

— with files from Alison Auld.

Michelle McQuigge and Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Just Posted

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

North West softball team wins gold at BC Summer Games

Two Prince Rupert players were on the Zone 7 boys U-16 team that went 5-0 in the tournament

Longtime vice-principal Kevin Leach resigns from Charles Hays Secondary

Aja Lihou takes on new role as vice-principal at the high school in Prince Rupert

Big wrestling from a small town

Aaron Roubicek wants to put Prince Rupert on the map at the BC Summer Games

WEB POLL: Are you guilty of foodwaste at home?

B.C. food retailers are trying to change people’s behaviour to reduce food waste

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings

Kristopher Edward Leclair will be in court in Prince George this week

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Most Read