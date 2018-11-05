Telegraph Creek evacuees may be home by Christmas

Fire damage was the worst of any First Nations community in Canadian history, says minister

A plan is in place to see all Telegraph Creek wildfire evacuees home by Christmas.

The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) made the announcement today in a press release, saying the first residents will return Nov. 15 with the remainder hopefully back by Dec. 20.

The village of roughly 300 people has been under an evacuation order since early August.

“The EOC [Emergency Operations Centre] has been working tirelessly to make a return to Telegraph Creek possible,” Feddie Louie, Tahltan EOC director and recovery manager said. “The specific return date will depend on when each home has been cleaned of smoke damage and is refurbished.”

More than 120,000 hectares of forest and pristine wildlife habitat were destroyed in the massive Alkali Lake wildfire this summer. Twenty-seven structures were lost in Telegraph Creek, including 21 homes, two businesses, a daycare and a church. Combined losses on surrounding land in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine total more than 160 structures, including fish camps, historical sites, grave sites and seasonal cottages.

No lives were lost in the blaze.

Canada’s minister of Indigenous Services, Jane Philpott, toured the area mid October along with representatives from the Assembly of First Nations and the B.C. First Nations Health Authority. In a Facebook post Philpott called Telegraph Creek the “epicentre” of B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record.

“The Tahltan Nation itself incurred the worst structural damage caused by wildfires of any First Nations community in recorded Canadian history,” she wrote.

“[Tahltan Band] Chief Rick McLean and his team have shown the most remarkable leadership and resilience in the face of this tragedy.”

Since the fire was downgraded late August, power and telephone lines, drinking water and septic facilities have all needed extensive assessment and repairs. Crews have also been busy clearing danger trees and other hazards, inspecting slope stability and repairing the highway.

From the early stages of the evacuation public donations of every sort, including food, clothing and household items, started arriving by the truckload from across B.C. to distribution centres in Terrace and Dease Lake. A large sum of cash donations, including $87,000 from a benefit concert held last month in Whitehorse, YT, was also made to the TCG from individuals and businesses across the country.

“One of the things that I have learned is that you really see the true colours of people during a crisis,” Chief McLean said. “I am overwhelmed by the love and support the Tahltan Nation has received. Thank you to all volunteers, donors and to those who have assisted.”

More to come.



Telegraph Creek following the massive Alkali Lake wildfire this summer. (Jane Philpott Facebook photo)