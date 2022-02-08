A service outage on Feb. 8 caused interruption to internet and phone access in the region. (Black Press file photo)

Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP

Service was out for more than an hour

The Prince Rupert RCMP detachment as well as city residents experienced a loss of internet and cellular services in the early morning hours of Feb. 8.

The outage was caused by fibre lines near Kitwanga catching fire from a nearby blaze, Chris Armstrong, CityWest vice president, told The Northern View.

The disruption occurred at approximately 1 a.m. through 3 a.m., Armstrong said.

The RCMP’s Operational Communications Centre noted to the detachment this was a planned outage from Telus, Brody Hemrich, media relations officer, said.

The Northern View has reached out to Telus for further comment.

