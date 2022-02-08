Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP

Service was out for more than an hour

A service outage on Feb. 8 caused interruption to internet and phone access in the region. (Black Press file photo)

The Prince Rupert RCMP detachment as well as city residents experienced a loss of internet and cellular services in the early morning hours of Feb. 8.

The outage was caused by fibre lines near Kitwanga catching fire from a nearby blaze, Chris Armstrong, CityWest vice president, told The Northern View.

The disruption occurred at approximately 1 a.m. through 3 a.m., Armstrong said.

The RCMP’s Operational Communications Centre noted to the detachment this was a planned outage from Telus, Brody Hemrich, media relations officer, said.

The Northern View has reached out to Telus for further comment.

Norman Galimski | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send NormanLike theonFollow us on

Internet and Telecom