Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP

The Prince Rupert RCMP detachment as well as city residents experienced a loss of internet and cellular services in the early morning hours of Feb. 8.
The outage was caused by fibre lines near Kitwanga catching fire from a nearby blaze, Chris Armstrong, CityWest vice president, told The Northern View.
The disruption occurred at approximately 1 a.m. through 3 a.m., Armstrong said.
The RCMP’s Operational Communications Centre noted to the detachment this was a planned outage from Telus, Brody Hemrich, media relations officer, said.
The Northern View has reached out to Telus for further comment.
